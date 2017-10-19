Dzeko born to score, says Roma coach

London, Oct 19 (IANS) AS Roma chief coach Eusebio Di Francesco heaped praise on his star forward Edin Dzeko following his club's three-all draw against Chelsea in the Champions League tie at the Stamford Bridge here.

The 31-year-old scored twice to help his side draw level coming from behind against Chelsea here on Wednesday.

"Dzeko is born to score these goals. He has undoubted quality and he's been too often criticised, unfairly too," Di Francesco told AS Roma website.

"Beyond the goals he scored, I'd also point out the help he gave to his team-mates - that's something that made a difference.

"Every now and again he tends to wander into the channels, but I want him to stay centrally when we attack. He did that very well today and this allowed us to be very aggressive in the face of our opponents," the 48-year-old added.

Roma will host Chelsea in the second leg of Champions League on November 1.

