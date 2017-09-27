'Dynasty' reboot to launch on October 12

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) "Dynasty", the modern-day reboot of the iconic primetime soap, will launch on October 12.

The new episodes will be released on Netflix in selected countries, including India, read a statement.

The show is about two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

"Dynasty", produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, stars Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente.

