Dynasty politics isn't an important issue and we aren't bothered about BJP's criticism: HD Kumaraswamy

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway across India today. While speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Bengaluru's Ramanagara, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Dynasty politics is not an important issue now, country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics, this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from BJP." People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.