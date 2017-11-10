Dynamos joins Delhi Half Marathon as sports community partners

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Friday joined Delhi Half Marathon as the sports community partners.

Delhi Dynamos through this collaboration will help promote active lifestyle in the city not just for the duration of the event but during the course of the entire year.

The Delhi Half Marathon is expected to see participation from 35,000 running enthusiasts, including the top long-distance runners, on November 19.

Delhi Dynamos CEO Ashish Shah said: "We are excited to team up with Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. Over the last 10 years the Delhi Half Marathon is one of the marquee events of the capital and we are delighted to be associated with them.

"Football, like Marathon, requires great amount of fitness and running prowess which binds both of us together. Through this platform, we would want to inspire the athletes and make them familiar with techniques that are being used at the pinnacle of our sport."

