Dynamics of climate action remain 'irreversible' despite US decision: COP22 President

Rabat/New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Expressing 'deep disappointment', President of COP22 Salaheddine Mezouar on Saturday said the collective effort to combat climate change will not stop despite the US' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

The Moroccan politician and President 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said the other nations of the world are fully committed to the cause of environment along with state and non-state actors.

"Despite the US decision, the dynamics of climate action remain undeniable and irreversible... Collective efforts to combat climate change will not stop," said Mezouar, who succeeded French Minister and President COP21 Ségolène Royal.

"Now more than ever, we reaffirm our strong commitment to work collectively for climate and sustainable development, especially for the most vulnerable. The future of our children and our planet depends on it," said Mezouar.

"We will keep our spirit of ambition and collaboration and will continue our efforts for implementation of the Paris Agreement, which was confirmed in the Marrakech Action Proclamation," he added.

Earlier at the Marrakech Climate Talks in November 2016, where the landmark Paris Climate Agreement was brought into force amid speculations of the US withdrawal, Mezour said "one country walking out of the deal will not mean anything".

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The 2015 agreement, inked by 195 nations, aims to keep global warming level well below 2 degrees Celsius and aspires to restrict it to 1.5 degrees.

Speaking to IANS earlier this year, Mezour praised India for its leadership efforts like formation of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said he relies on New Delhi's support to encourage the developed countries to increase their financial commitments in favour of the climatic action to implement scheduled actions before and after 2020.

"Finance is a crucial issue, the COP22 was marked by the re-affirmation of rich countries to mobilize $ 100 billion by 2020 or even before to support projects of attenuation and adaptation to effects of climatic change. The developed countries are called to keep the spirit of commitment to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement," Mezouar said.

--IANS

kd/amit/