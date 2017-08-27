Dybala's hat-trick lifts Juventus to 4-2 win over Genoa

Genoa (Italy), Aug 27 (IANS) Six-time Serie A defending champions Juventus came from two goals behind to defeat Genoa 4-2 -- thanks to Argentine forward Paulo Dybala's hat-trick at Luigi Ferraris Stadium here.

Dybala's three goals on Saturday helped Juventus snatch three precious points and gave the Turin powerhouse their second straight victory in the new Italian football league season, reports Efe.

Genoa took the lead in the first minute of the game when Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic scored an own goal and then stretched their advantage to 2-0 when striker Andrey Galabinov converted a controversially Video assistant referee (VAR)- awarded penalty just six minutes later.

However, Dybala scored Juventus's first goal in the 14th minute to narrow the gap and then struck again from the penalty spot shortly after the start of the second half to equalise.

Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado scored in the 62nd minute to give Juventus the lead, while Dybala added an insurance goal in stoppage time.

With the win, Juve provisionally lead the Serie A table with six points, while Genoa are in 13th place with one point.

'Genoa scored with their first attack then when they scored the penalty that woke us up," Dybala was quoted as saying by Juventus' website after the game.

"We remembered what happened in this fixture last season and it inspired us to fight back and turn it around."

Genoa had defeated 3-1 in November at home in the 2016-17 Serie A season.

In Rome, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi fired a brace as Inter Milan claimed a morale-boosting 3-1 win over last season's runners-up AS Roma.

Edin Dzeko gave Roma the lead in the 15th minute and Roma got plenty of chances to score more. Aleksandar Kolarov, Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti all were denied by the woodwork as Inter struggled.

In the second half, Inter played better and equalised in the 67th minute through Icardi, who scored his second 10 minutes later. Matías Vecino made it 3-1 three minutes from time for Inter.

It was also Luciano Spalletti-coached Inter's second successive win for Inter, who beat Atalanta in the first round.

Inter had a disastrous campaign last term, finishing seventh.

--IANS

pur/dg