Dybala's hat-trick helps Juventus top Serie A with 3-1 win over Sassuolo

Rome, Sep 17 (IANS) Forward Paulo Dybala marked his 100th game for Juventus with a hattrick, leading his side to a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo in the fourth round clash of the Serie A football league on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Argentina star helped his side maintain its 100 per cent start this season, topping the Serie A after the fourth straight win at Sassuolo's Mapei Stadium, reports Efe.

Dybala opened the scoring with a brilliant flick for the Serie A defending champions just 16 minutes into the match, while he struck again in the 49th minute handing his side a 2-0 lead.

Matteo Politano narrowed the gap, after scoring Sassuolo's first goal in the 51st minute, but Dybala scored a free-kick goal 12 minutes later thus securing the away victory.

It was Dybala's 52nd goal in 100 games for Juventus since he joined the Turin outfit in the summer of 2015.

"He still has room for improvement, but at times he's just unplayable. He's turning into an extraordinary player," Juventus chief coach Allegri was quoted as saying by his club's website as he heaped praise on the Argentine.

Juventus now provisionally lead the Serie A table ahead in the goals with 12 points, and the same points as second-placed Inter Milan, which defeated Crotone 2-0 on Saturday.

Sassuolo are in 17th position with a single point after suffering the third defeat this season.

The victory came for Juventus after the 0-3 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday.

"You have to hand it to the lads," Allegri said. "There were only a couple of minutes when we lost control -- sometimes you read the game wrongly, but then you have to get back on it and that's what we did.

"At the back we just need to get all the cogs working, but at this point last season we'd conceded four goals in the league when we've only conceded three this time around."

--IANS

