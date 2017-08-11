Dybala says getting to wear Juventus No.10 shirt a dream realised

Turin, Aug 11 (IANS) After receiving the coveted No.10 shirt of Juventus for the 2017-18 football season, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has called the honour "a childhood dream come true" ahead of the Italian Super Coppa match against Lazio on Sunday.

"When they asked me to change my shirt number, I waited and thought if it was right to leave the 21 that was -- and still will be on international duty -- a number I care about a great deal, which allowed me to lift many trophies and belonged to top players like Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo," Dybala wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"But the No.10 is special. It's an honour to wear it, as it carries a sense of responsibility and of belonging to the history of a great club like Juventus FC.

"It was on the backs of so many Bianconeri champions: Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba," the 23-year-old Argentine, who is into his third season with the record Italian champions, wrote.

Paul Pogba, who now plays for English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United, was the last Juventus player to wear the No.10 shirt before.

"This is why for me today, having the No. 10 shirt on my skin is not just a childhood dream come true, but also an even stronger commitment inside of me to bring my team to victory in every game, in every competition and for every trophy," Dybala said.

