Dwayne Johnson's daughter excited to be Golden Globe ambassador

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of actor Dwayne Johnson, says it feels "surreal" to be named as the Golden Globe Ambassador for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

"It was surreal and I was immediately so excited. The first person I told was my best friend," eonline.com quoted Simone as saying.

The Golden Globe Ambassador replaces the honorary title Miss/Mr. Golden Globe, which was given to the son or daughter of the entertainment industry's most respected talents.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held here on January 7 and will air in India on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on January 8.

In addition to being a full-time student and a model, Simone has partnered with GlobalGirl, a non-profit organisation which helps further opportunities for economically disadvantaged women.

Simone, who wrote her first novel at 11, has voiced her support for a number of socially conscious causes, including Black Lives Matter, inclusivity in media and the fashion industry, and the Time's Up initiative, which was launched by women in Hollywood to combat sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

"I think the biggest social issue young people face today is that we seem to be told that our opinions are often invalid," Simone said, adding: "My advice to my generation would be to continue to fight for things you are passionate about and want to change about the world."

