Dwayne Johnson quips he set up Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Actor producer Dwayne Johnson has joked about being the one responsible for bringing together actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas.

Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind the romance, reports etonline.com

Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: "Are they happy?"

After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together.

"I did it, yes. If they're happy. Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'," he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in "Baywatch" and with Jonas in last year's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings.

They even spent a day together on July 4 which was preceded by a vacation in India.

--IANS

