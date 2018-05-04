Its duty of judges to respect members of Bar irrespective of age, status: CJI Dipak Misra
Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, while addressing at Supreme Court Bar Association said that its duty of judges to respect members of Bar irrespective of their age and status. "The Supreme Court is one and the Bar nurtures us. It is the duty of the judges to respect the members of the Bar irrespective of their age and status. I personally feel so and do so. You are welcome to contradict me", CJI Misra said.