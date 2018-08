Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) India's Dutee Chand grabbed the silver medal in the women's 200 metres race at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Dutee clocked 23.20 seconds to finish behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong, who claimed the gold medal in 22.96 seconds.

Wei Yongli won the bronze medal with a timing of 23.27 seconds.

