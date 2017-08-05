Dutee crashes out of World Championships

London, Aug 5 (IANS) Indian athlete Dutee Chand crashed out of the women's 100 metre event after finishing sixth in her heat at the ongoing IAAF World Championships here on Saturday.

Dutee clocked 12.07 seconds in her heats which was won by Rosangela Santos with a personal best time of 11.04.

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland was second with 11.14. Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago clocked the same time as Mujinga but was adjudged third on photo finish.

The top three athletes of each heat qualify for the next stage.

Dutee's performance on Saturday was a far cry from her showing at the Asain Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar earlier this month where she took the bronze in 11.52.

--IANS

ajb/vm