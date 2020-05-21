Dutch Official Advises Singles To Find Sex Buddy For Lockdown; Indian Parents Are You Listening?

When did you last go on a date? When did you cuddle your partner last time? COVID-19 is keeping no stone unturned to make us forget all our intense memories. Even Tinder and Hinge are asking people to date from home! I was okay with ‘work from home’ concept but date from home is a little tough for me to accept.

Love Is All Platonic Now

I did not even see my crush for the last two months! Are you listening? I am sad. In India, singles are more or less sad along with people who are in a long-distance relationship. To combat COVID-19, social distancing is important. Therefore we are bound to say ‘’No’’ to dating at this point of time.

While the Indian Government is already drowning with serious issues like condition of the economy, lack of PPE kits, N-95 masks, lack of medical staff and equipment along with lakhs of migrant labours – the country does not have a second to think about the singles and that is completely understandable!

Advice From The Dutch Government

But there is a country which took time out for poor singles. Recently the Dutch Government has advised single men and women to find a sex buddy during the coronavirus lockdown. The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has advised those citizens who do not have a permanent sexual partner to come to mutually satisfactory agreements with like-minded individuals.

However, they are asked to keep physical distance if any of them shows the symptoms of COVID-19. “For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or ‘sex buddy’), provided you are free of illness. Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus.”, suggested RIVM.

Since 23rd March, Netherlands is following lockdown session and for obvious reasons, singles were not quite okay with the idea of social distancing. Thus, the Government has come up with new guidance after critics said there was no advice for singletons.

While staying back at home for a longer period of time affecting people with depression and mental illness and irregular sleep cycle, staying deprived of love-making and physical pleasure is making the situation more miserable for singles. But after the smart advice of the Dutch government, singles are feeling a little better I suppose!

This progressive approach towards life is something Indians are not quite familiar about. Here people stay or mostly pretend to be ‘virgin’ till they get married. As the announcement of the Dutch government has made headlines almost immediately, I wonder how Indian parents are reacting about the news!

Image Courtesy: Google Images

Sources: The Guardian, Times Now News, BBC News

Find the blogger: @UrmiKhasnobish