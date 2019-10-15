Dutch King, Queen visit Safadrjung Tomb in Delhi

Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi on October 15. They also met Indian alumni who studied in the Netherlands and now working in India. King and Queen's visit to historical monument wrapped up the Delhi leg of their 5-day state visit. The next leg of their journey would be Mumbai. The Netherlands is India's current partner for the technology and innovation conference/exposition, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.