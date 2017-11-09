Dutch Golfer Joost Luiten Misses a Shot During Practice Session; Ball Lands Next to a Huge Crocodile

It was a seemingly usual day this week when Dutch professional golfer Joost Luiten went for his practice session. Luiten was preparing for his upcoming Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by the iconic South African professional golfer Gary Player when the incident happened. The 31-year-old golfer was however in for a surprise when he failed to hit the green with a stray fairway shot and went in search of the lost ball. Guess where he found it? Next to a full grown South African Crocodile. Yes. You read it right!

During the practice session, Joost Luiten was aiming for the green when the ball missed its target. The ball continued rolling into the rough, and its slide was eventually stopped by a large obstacle, that happened to be the crocodile.

The Dutch golfer was amused by this turn of events and posted a video of the original target of his approach shot. The video then pans across to where the ball finally stopped, next to the huge crocodile. Luiten also posted a picture of the ball nestled comfortably next to the crocodile on his Instagram account. Luiten caption the picture, “Excuse me sir, have you seen my ball?? #crocodile #comegetthebal”, and drew an arrow an arrow pointing to the ball next to the crocodile.

Check out the video here:





Here is Joost Luiten’s witty Instagram post:





Luiten’s fans were quick to respond to his posts. Some advised him to be careful, while some joked about him needing a ‘driver’ for this one.

Joost Luiten, who has five European Tour wins since he turned professional in 2006, hasn’t had a win this year. He will be back in action soon, with the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City. The tournament will take place from November 9th to November 12th, 2017.