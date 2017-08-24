DUSU polls: NSUI demands 24-hour grievance cell, more space for posters

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday called for a 24-hour grievance cell to address issues during polling and more 'Democracy Walls' in the campus for the contestants to put up their campaign posters.

In a memorandum given to the Chief Election Officer (CEO), the students' wing of the Congress also asked him to allow students to cast their ballot by showing fee-slip and any identity proof, in case they do not have the college I-card.

"We demand a 24-hour grievance cell where one can complain any time during or in the run-up to the elections. Even last time, when a machine malfunctioned in Kirori Mal College, it took two hours for them to replace it," Akshay Lakra, a spokesperson of the party, told IANS.

The party also asked for extension of voting timings to accommodate students who come from far-flung areas.

"The morning shift should be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the evening shift should be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will ensure good voter turnout thus lending greater legitimacy to the winners," the NSUI letter said.

As of now, the scheduled timing for casting ballot is 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m for morning college students and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m for evening college students.

It also asked for the presence of candidates during the counting of the votes to ensure that no discrepancy occurs in the results.

Democracy Wall is the place notified by the University where the parties are allowed to put up their posters.

Bound by Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, the parties are proscribed from pasting printed posters, use of spray or other paints for canvassing, and defacing university walls and other properties.

The election for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will be held on September 12.

--IANS

vn/vgu/dg