Dustin Johnson leads world golf rankings, Spieth 2nd

Madrid, Aug 28 (IANS) United States golfer Dustin Johnson was still leading the world golf rankings released on Monday.

Spaniard John Rahm jumped to fifth spot, while fellow Sergio Garcia came in seventh, reports Efe.

US golfers Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler came in second, sixth and 10th, respectively.

Further down the rankings, Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello fell down to the 19th place.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (United States) 12.41 points

2. Jordan Spieth (United States) 9.64

3. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 9.24

4. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7.10

5. Jon Rahm (Spain) 7.00

6. Justin Thomas (United States) 6.73

7. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.70

8. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.66

9. Jason Day (Australia) 6.42

10. Rickie Fowler (United States) 6.01.

