Dust storm, light rain likely in city

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Heatwave conditions will persist in the national capital on Friday with the weather office forecasting that the maximum temperature will hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy sky with along with heatwave conditions are forecast at isolated places. There is a possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The minimum temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 25 per cent.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in July since 2012, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying there is 'no chance' of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The minimum temperature had settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.