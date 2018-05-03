Dust storm creates havoc, kill 50 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Rajasthan

A sudden change in weather on Wednesday wreaked havoc in different parts of India. While people rejoiced over the winds gushing to and fro, it killed a number of people. At least 68 people were killed and hundreds injured in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and leaving a trail of destruction, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in Punjab and Haryana as well. Bharatpur divisional commissioner Subir Kumar said a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to families of those killed in the dust storm from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A squall and dust storm followed by heavy rain also lashed New Delhi on Wednesday evening and caused traffic snarls in some parts of the national capital. Apart from traffic snarls, 15 flights, including two international, were diverted due to the bad weather. Forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of a drizzle on Thursday as well.