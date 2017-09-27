Dussehra celebrated in Birgunj

Across the country, Dussehra is celebrated with burning Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad effigies, but the week-long festival in Birgunj ends with animal sacrifice. Madhesi celebrate Dussehra with full of joy and fun. Even with increasing animal activists in the world, the slaughtering of animals has not stopped. Mahanawami, the ninth day of the Bijaya Dashami, which is known as Dussehra in India, is being celebrated across Nepal with huge sacrifice of animals to appease a Hindu goddess. It is the biggest festival alongside Diwali. Those favoring the tradition claim that animal sacrifice is being followed since ages and is associated with the faith and religious traditions of people in Nepal.