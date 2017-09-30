Dussehra 2017: Here's how Bollywood stars wished their fans

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, Bollywood celebs have taken to Twitter to wish love, light and happiness to their fans and followers.

Here's what the stars tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: May the victory of Good over Evil inspire you towards having your own victories! #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami

Akshay Kumar: May all your problems burn along with the effigy of Ravana and may you get success in everything you do. #HappyDussehra

Bhumi Pednekar: Wishing all you beautiful people a very #HappyDussehra .May the good in your life take over all the evil.Light,love and happiness

Sridevi Boney Kapoor: Wishing everyone a very Happy Dusshera. May this day bring victory, happiness and peace to all. #HappyDussehra

Vivek Anand Oberoi: May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness! A very #HappyDussehra to all of you!

< (ANI)