Dushyant elected South Asian TT Federation chief

Dusseldorf (Germany), May 30 (IANS) Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) President Dushyant Chautala and his Sri Lankan counterpart Chandana Perera were elected President and Secretary General, respectively, of the South Asian Table Tennis Federation (SATTF) here on Tuesday.

Along with them, Mohammad Sibtain of Pakistan, who is the current Chairman of the regional body, was elected for another term. Zulaika Ibrahim of Maldives will be the Treasurer, a statement said.

The other three Indians names figuring among the SATTF's elected list include M.P. Singh, Dhanraj Choudhary and Ganeshan Neelakanta Iyer. All of them will serve their four-year term until 2021.

The Secretary General of TTFI was elected as Vice-President while his predecessor, Choudhary, was elected as advisor and Ganeshan as Chairman of the technical committee.

The other members are:

Joint Secretary: Kwaja Hassan Wajood (Pak), Vice-Presidents: Khondkar Hassan Munir (Bangladesh), Chaturananda Rajvaidhya (Nepal) and Kanak Herath (Sri Lanka).

All SATTF members, assembled here for the AGM of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to be held here on Wednesday, met during the South Asian Federation AGM to elect its members unanimously.

