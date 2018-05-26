Durrani-Dulat book violated military rules: Pakistan Army

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) The Pakistan Army has summoned former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt. Gen. (retd) Asad Durrani to explain his co-authoring a book with former Indian intelligence chief A.S. Dulat in "violation of Military Code of Conduct".

Durrani will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book 'Spy Chronicles', Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

"Attribution (is being) taken as (a) violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel," the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Tweeted.

Durrani has co-authored 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha.

Durrani made certain claims, including that the then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was fully onboard regarding the US Navy Seals operation against former Al Qaeda chief Osama bin-Ladin in Abbottabad and that a special deal was also struck between the US and Pakistan in this regard.

He also went on to suggest that Pakistan mishandled the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, claiming that he would eventually be handed over to India.

Military sources said that the ar,y's General Headquarters had serious reservations over some of the comments in the book, terming them baseless and contrary to facts.

It was because of this reason Durrani was asked to clarify his position.

"No one is above the law," said a military source while citing the reason behind summoning the ex-spy chief.

The development came after several people including politicians questioned, how a retired general could co-author a book with a former RAW chief.

