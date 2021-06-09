During meeting with Rakesh Tikait, Mamata Banerjee reiterates demand for withdrawal of three farm laws

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets with BKU leaders. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): During a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated that she has demanded a withdrawal of the three farm laws.

"Industries are suffering and GST is being levied on medicines. For the last 7 months, they (Central government) didn't bother to speak to farmers. I demand that all three farm laws be withdrawn," Banerjee said.

Tikait, meanwhile, thanked her for her support and said that West Bengal should function as a model state for others.

"The Chief Minister assured us that she would continue to support the farmers' movement. We thank her for this assurance. West Bengal should work as a model state and farmers should be given more benefits," he said.

The BKU leader met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on issues related to agriculture and local farmers.

He had earlier told ANI, "We will talk about agriculture, health, education and the local farmers. Farmers here don't get a Minimum Support Price (MSP), so I will talk to the Bengal farmers to write a letter to the Central government from here so that they can get a good price for their crops," he said.

He said the Centre should guarantee that a bill will be passed on MSP so that farmers over here can benefit.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)