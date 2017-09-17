Durham stand collapses partially

Durham (UK), Sep 17 (IANS) A temporary stand collapsed during a Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket game between England and the West Indies at the Emirates Riverside, leaving spectators injured.

The incident took place midway during England's innings on Saturday in the north-east corner of the ground, according to an espnricinfo report.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a section of the floor appeared to have caved in. Reports said a female spectator was injured after falling through the hole.

The Durham County Cricket Club said that three spectators were injured when a small section of the North-East Terrace flooring became unstable causing them to fall.

"Stewards took precautionary action and evacuated that area of the stand efficiently. The stand is a permanent fixture at the venue and had passed inspections in the week prior to the match."

West Indies won the match by 21 runs.

--IANS

