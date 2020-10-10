Durga Puja 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Join Celebrations in West Bengal Virtually on Sashti, Amit Shah to Visit State on October 17

Kolkata, October 10: Durga Puja is celebrated widely in West Bengal every year. However, Durga Puja will be celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, including social distancing. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal virtually. Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 21 with Akal Bodhan. Durga Puja 2020: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 50,000 For Each Puja Committee in West Bengal, Issues Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals Amid COVID-19.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, PM Narendra Modi will participate in Durga Puja celebrations on Sashti, which is on October 22. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in the afternoon considering that several rules of social distancing and even COVID-19 will have to be maintained as the celebration and virtual address go hand in hand," Vijayvargiya told a news channel. Police Ask Kolkata Durga Puja Organisers to Follow All OVID-19 Regulations.

"We are trying to identify pandals where we can showcase the culture and ethnicity of the state too. There will be cultural programmes from the morning before Prime Minister joins the celebrations for more than an hour on Shashti afternoon," the BJP leader added. While PM Modi will attend Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal virtually, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on October 17.

During his visit to West Bengal, Shah will meet leaders and workers of the BJP and hold a press conference. Senior BJP leaders like Arvind Menon have arrived in the state to oversee preparations.