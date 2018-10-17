Durga Ashtami: Devotees immerse themselves in Navratri festivities across nation

The entire nation is immersed in devotion and festivities as the 9-day long Hindu festival, Navratri reaches its eighth day. Celebrated as Durga Ashtami, devotees across India dress in new and fresh attire to pray to Goddess Durga. It is a tradition more prevalent in northern India. Hindus pray to girl children and feed them festive delicacies on this day. The young girls represent Goddess Durga. The famous Nayapalli Puja Pandal in Bhubaneswar was decked up beautifully for this auspicious day.