Dungarpur Municipal Council's ODF drive shows results

Where there is a will, there is a way. This idiom has been proved right by residents of Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. The highest priority scheme clean India mission of Government of India and Rajasthan has been well implemented in Dungarpur district by Municipal Council. Starting the cleanliness campaign, Dungarpur was the first district to be declared open defection free in the state in 2016. From then onwards, the council has earned Open Defecation Free (ODF) body award 3 times in a row. This was not an easy task. The council had to make a lot of efforts to bring awareness amongst people. But gradually, the people understood the importance of it and started building toilets in their respective houses rather than going out in the open. This had another positive aspect also. The cleanliness drive of the Municipal Council has reduced the graph of seasonal diseases in the entire district. 90 percent of the diseases like malaria, jaundice and hepatitis have dropped down in the district.