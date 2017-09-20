Duleep Trophy match Day 2 washed out

Kanpur, Sep 20 (IANS) Rain washed out the second day of the day and night Duleep Trophy cricket match between India Green and India Blue at the Green Park Stadium here on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, off-spinner Parvez Rasool's five-wicket haul helped India Green bowl out India Blue for 177 runs before reaching 100 for three.

Manoj Tiwary (78) and Suresh Raina (40) were the only two India Blue batsmen who showed resistance as Rasool snared 5/70. Rasool also picked up Tiwary and Raina as India Blue had a tough day.

Later, India Green reached 100/3 thanks to Kaushik Gandhi (39), Prashant Chopra (26) and Nitin Saini (25). Manprit Juneja was batting on six when the umpires called for close of play.

--IANS

