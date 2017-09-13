Duleep Trophy: Indrajith's unbeaten 120 lifts India Red to 291/9

Kanpur, Sep 13 (IANS) Baba Indrajith's 120 not out propped up India Red to 291 for nine on the first day of their Duleep Trophy cricket match against India Blue at the Green Park here on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu right-hander, who scored his fifth first-class hundred, saved the day for Red.

Red, despite being given a decent start by Priyank Kirit Panchal (36) and Sudip Chatterjee (34), were pegged back by medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot (3/44).

Indrajith's unbeaten knock was studded with 12 fours and two sixes even though he found no support from other end.

Rajpoot was equally impressive. His successful LBW appeal against Panchal broke the 70-run opening stand.

Suresh Raina then dismantled Sudip's stumps to pluck Red's second wicket. Rajpoot struck again as he got rid of Rahul Singh (7) to reduce Red to 91/3.

Then, Indrajith hardly had settled when captain and Red's big hope Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by left-arm spinner Bharghav Bhatt, with the team at 4/99.

Afterwards, Rishabh Pant (15), Karn Sharma (13) came up with little contributions, while at the other end Indrajith battled single-handedly.

Later, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat removed Siddarth Kaul 13) and Basil Thampi (4) to floor Red to 205/9.

Indrajith then found an able partner in Vijay Gohil (22 not out) who remained with him till the end of the final session.

Brief scores: India Red 291/9 (Baba Indrajith 120 not out, Priyank Kirit Panchal 36; Ankit Rajpoot 3/44, Jaydev Unadkat 2/64) vs India Blue at stumps on Day 1.

