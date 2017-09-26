Duleep Trophy Final: Gohil, Sundar put India Red in driver's seat

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) The India Red spin duo of Vijay Gohil and Washington Sundar shared five wickets between them to restrict India Blue to 185/5 at the end of the second day of the Duleep Trophy final at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gohil (3/65) and Sundar (2/55) scalped five wickets in unison to break the backbone of the India Blue side, who still trail by 302 runs in their first essay.

For India Blue, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87 not out) played a fighting innings to stay unbeaten throughout the day. Giving him company at the other end was pacer Jaydev Unadkat (27 not out) when the stumps were drawn for the night.

Coming in at No.3 Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary (25) got off to a start but failed to get going. Opener Srikar Bharat (8), skipper Suresh Raina (1) and Deepak Hooda (12) too fell cheaply without imposing any threat on the opposition.

Earlier resuming the day on 317/5, India Red rode on lower order batsman Washington Sundar's (88) brilliant half century to add 166 more runs to the team's score.

Overnight batsman Ishank Jaggi (30) and Gohil (29) too contributed with the bat lower down the order.

For India Blue, the spin duo of Bhargav Bhatt (4/154) and Akshay Wakhare (3/95) shared seven wickets between them.

Brief Scores: India Red first innings: 483 (Prithvi Shaw 154, Dinesh Karthik 111, Washington Sundar 88; Bharghav Bhatt 4/154) vs India Blue first innings: 181/5 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 87 not out, Jaydev Unadkat 27 not out; Vijay Gohil 3/65)

--IANS

sam/tri/vd