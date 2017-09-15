Duleep Trophy 2017: India Blue vs India Red fixture called off on Day 3 after rain ruins outfield

India Blue could add only 16 runs to their overnight total of 216/3 against India Red as the third day's play of the Duleep Trophy day-night fixture was called off due to poor outfield conditions at the Green Park on Friday.

The overnight duo of Hanuma Vihari (88 not out) and Deepak Hooda (37 not out) carried on from where they left on Thursday and added 16 runs to the total when the rain started to play spoilsport.

The day was called off after incessant rain caused the outfield unfit for play. Vihari had by then faced 173 balls and fired 14 boundaries while Hooda struck four boundaries facing 59 balls.

Earlier for India Red, Baba Indrajith (200), who was not out on 120 at stumps on the first day, hit 20 fours and six sixes en route to his double ton. None of the other Red batsmen could score even a half-century.

Ankit Rajpoot was the pick of the bowlers for India Blue, returning with figures of 3/56 while left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat picked up a couple of wickets too.

Part-time spinner Tiwary came in handy as well bagging two wickets including the prized scalp of Indrajith.

On the other hand, Karn Sharma, Basil Thampi and Vijay Gohil picked up the wickets for the Red.

>Brief Scores: >India Red 1st innings 383 (Baba Indrajith 200; Ankit Rajpoot 3/56) vs >India Blue 1st innings 232/3: (Hanuma Vihari 88 not out, Suresh Raina 52, Deepak Hooda 37 not out). View More