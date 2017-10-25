We dug deep, stuck to our plan: Brewster

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) Promising striker Rhian Brewster, whose hat-trick helped England cruise into the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Brazil, said his team were rewarded for sticking to their plan.

Iterating that his team had to dig deep against Brazil, the Liverpool player hoped to continue the momentum to lift the trophy.

"We dug deep. obviously Brazil is a very very good team so we just stick to the plan and I am free one. We are on to the final," he said.

Asked about Saturday's final, Brewster exuded confidence that England will win their maiden global U-17 crown.

"We are going to work hard and do our best to win the game. Hopefully we will win," Brewster said right after the semi final victory.

England will play the final on Saturday in Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan against the winner of the second semi-final between Spain and Mali.

The Liverpool striker, who also scored a hat-trick in the quarter-finals against the US, said he feels great scoring two hat tricks in two games.

"I am feeling great. It is great to score two hat-tricks in two games. Obviously great performance from the lads," said Brewster, who now tops the scorers' list in the tournament.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/ajb/bg