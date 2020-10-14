DUET 2020 result for undergraduate courses declared at nta.ac.in; here's how to download scorecard

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 results for undergraduate (UG) courses have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website nta.ac.in on Wednesday.

According to a report by NDTV, the entrance examination was conducted between 6 and 11 September. The DUET 2020 was held in three slots each day across 24 exam cities.

Along with the DUET 2020 result, the scorecards have also been released by NTA.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates will be required to enter their application form number and date of birth to check their DUET 2020 result and scorecard.

Steps to check DUET 2020 UG course result and scorecard online:

Step 1: Log on to NTA official website - nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Latest @ NTA section on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "PUBLIC NOTICE: Display of Score Card for UG Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020."

Step 3: Click on the DUTE-2020 candidate login link on the page.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to enter form number, date of birth in YYYY/MM/DD format.

Step 5: Press on the login button.

Step 6: Your DUET 2020 UG course result, qualifying status and scorecard will be displayed on your page.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your result.

Here is the direct link to check DUET 2020 UG course result: http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx

Each paper in the computer-based test (CBT) was of two hours and consisted of 100 questions. For each correct answer, 4 marks were awarded to students and for every wrong answer one mark was deducted.

