DUET 2020 answer key for PG courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections by 9 October

The question paper and answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 postgraduate (PG) courses have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - nta.ac.in.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer keys by 9 October up to 5 pm.

Students will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for each objection raise. The payment will have to be made through debit/ credit card or net banking.

Candidates will have to send their objection online and will also be required to upload necessary documents to support their challenges. Objections raised without substantiate claims will not be considered.

After considering the objections raised, NTA will release final answer key for DUET 2020 PG course. The result of the examination will be declared on the basis of the final answer keys.

A report by Hindustan Times said that DUET 2020 was conducted from 6 to 11 September. This year 1,50,670 students have appeared for the entrance examination.

Steps to check DUET answer key 2020 for PG courses:

Step 1: Go the National Testing Agency official website -nta.ac.in

Step 2: Under the Latest at NTA section, opt for the link that reads, "PUBLIC NOTICE: DUET- 2020 Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys for 61 PG Courses."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required enter your form number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the login button.

Step 5: The DUET answer key 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and match your responses against the answer key.

Here is the direct link to check DUET 2020 PG answer key and raise objections: http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx

Also See: NEET UG 2020: NTA reopens application correction window till 5 pm on September 30; visit ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 answer key: Candidates can raise objections at ntaneet.nic.in by 2 pm today

NLU Delhi releases AILET answer key 2020 and question booklet at nludelhi.ac.in; candidates can raise objections till 5 pm today

Read more on India by Firstpost.