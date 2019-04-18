Due to fear of PM Modi several parties forming alliance: Hema Malini

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway across India today. Contest for Mathura Lok Sabha seat is also being held today. While speaking to ANI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mathura Hema Malini said, "Today, the transformation which you are seeing in Mathura is really good. It is because of my efforts that this place is progressing day by day." "Due to the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several partiers are coming together and creating alliance. There is a huge wave of Modi ji everywhere," she added. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.