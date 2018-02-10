Dubai's iconic buildings light up in colours of Indian Flag

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lit its iconic buildings from Friday night ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, posted pictures on Twitter and said, "Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and ADNOC headquarters are lit up in Indian flag colours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE." PM Modi will reach Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening and where he will be given a ceremonial reception before meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential palace.