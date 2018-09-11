Dubai to host India-UAE Partnership Summit

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 (IANS/WAM) A two-day India-UAE Partnership Summit (IUPS) will be held in Dubai from October 30.

"We are delighted to support the second IUPS being organised by the Business Leaders Forum (BLF). Its objectives and agenda fit perfectly into efforts to promote the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates," said Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri.

"I am confident that this summit will be an important step in encouraging investments into specific sectors and projects being promoted by the participating states," he said.

Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, said: "I am happy that the second edition of the IUPS is being organised by the BLF this year in partnership with the consulate. The BLF did a good job in not treating the IUPS as a standalone meeting but following up on the discussions at the first IUPS in the past 12 months."

--IANS/WAM

soni/mr