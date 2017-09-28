Dua Lipa unveils special Indian version of 'New rules'

London, Sep 28 (IANS) English singer Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song "New rules".

"To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to 'New rules' right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.

The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.

Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like "Be the one" and "New rules".

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith is also one of the fans of the hit track.

"I dance naked to 'New rules' and try to re-create the video at least once a week. Today is that day. I love you Dua," Smith tweeted on Thursday.

--IANS

nn/dg