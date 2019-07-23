DU students, teachers protest against alleged RSS interference in varsity's syllabus

A number of students' unions including the All India Students Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) today took out a march to the premises of Delhi University to protest against the alleged interference of RSS in the varsity's syllabus. The protesting students, who were accompanied by the DU Teachers Association, called their march an attempt to save academic freedom. "ABVP and RSS want to color the syllabus of DU with their ideology. They don't want the students to learn different things and question what they study. We are saying that a university is a place where students should get space to learn different ideologies and get to debate, and if such space doesn't exist, you're attacking on the minds of the students," said Deepak who studies at DU. ABVP has called the march unfortunate.