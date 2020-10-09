DU DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released, How to Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) post graduate (PG) exams. Students who appeared for the entrance test can check the answer key and download it through the website- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

The entrance test was conducted from 6-11 September for admissions to 61 postgraduate courses. A total of 1.50 lakh (1,50,670) candidates appeared for the entrance exam. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key if any till 9 October.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the question papers and answer keys for 61 postgraduate courses for candidates to challenge. This facility is available on the link given below- ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.”

The online window to raise objections on the answer key will be opened up to 11:50 pm on 10 October.

NTA DUET PG Answer Key 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will be released

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

How to Raise Objections on DUET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the website nta.ac.in

Step 2: It will redirect to login page

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Click on raise objection, fill the form, type complain

Step 5: Submit fee to raise the objection

. Read more on Education by The Quint.DU DUET PG Answer Key 2020 Released, How to Raise ObjectionIn Pics: India This Week . Read more on Education by The Quint.