DU Admissions: Can Students With Pending Board Results Register Online?

With more than 60,000 seats in the offing, registrations for admissions to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi will commence on Monday, 2 August.

But will the admission process be completely online? What about students whose Board-exam results have not been announced?

Where and how will students have to register?

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses at DU will have to visit the varsity's portal – https://admission.uod.ac.in/ – following which they will have to click on the UG Admission Portal 2021 link.

They will then be directed to a page, from where they can make fresh registrations. Once the registration process is complete, students can view their applications by logging on to the portal using their registered e-mail address and password.

What about students whose results have not been declared?

According to the varsity's Dean of Admissions Pinki Sharma, students will have to enter their details while registering on the DU portal. Students who have received their Board-exam results will have to enter their marks.

However, since multiple state boards have not declared results for Class 12, students who are yet to receive the same can enter the other details and submit their Board-exam marks before 31 August when the registrations will close.

""Students who have not received their Board-exam marks can enter them later. However, we have specifically mentioned that such students must enter their marks four days before the last date for registrations."" - Pinki Sharma, Dean Admissions, DU.

How will candidates be selected?

Admissions to undergraduate courses at DU take place in the following ways:

Merit-based: Courses, like BA (Hons) English, BCom (H), BSc (Hons) Chemistry and others, for which admissions are based on marks scored by the candidate in Class-12 Board examinations.

DUET: The Delhi University Entrance Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to courses, like BA (Hons) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and BTech in Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations (IT & MI), among others.

According to Sharma, the DUET is likely to be held between September and October this year.

What are the eligibility criteria at DU?

For BA (Hons) courses, students will have to meet two sets of eligibility criteria.

General Eligibility:

An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination.

Merit shall be determined based on ‘one language’ and ‘three-best academic/elective subjects’ as specified in List A and List B.

Inclusion of any subject other than those listed in List A and List B in the combination of ‘three-best’ will lead to a deduction of 2.5% per such subject included in the aggregate “Best Four” percentage.

Out of three academic/elective subjects chosen above, one must be the concerned subject in which the admission is sought, failing which a deduction of 2.5% will be imposed on the aggregate “Best Four” percentage.

In addition to general eligibility, students may have to meet an additional criteria – which may vary from course to course – for some subjects.

For instance, in BA (Hons) English, in addition to ‘General Eligibility an applicant must have studied and passed English in the qualifying exam.

● ‘English’ should be included in the calculation of the ‘Best Four’ percentage.

● An advantage of 2% in the ‘Best Four’ percentage will be given to applicants who have studied English as an elective subject.

When will cut-offs be released?

The number of students scoring above 95 percent in CBSE Class-12 Board exams has increased from 38,686 in 2020 to 70,004 this year.

This massive increase is likely to intensify the race for seats in top DU colleges, where admissions to popular courses close by the second list.

""This year the number of students scoring above 95 has increased significantly. We have decided to conduct a meeting with principals to find a way out as there is a chance of over admission."" - Pinki Sharma, Dean Admissions, DU.

In DU, colleges have to admit all students who meet the cut-off for a specific course, even if their total number exceeds the total seats available.

It is to overcome this problem of over-admission that top colleges facing a barrage of applicants generally keep the cut-off on the higher side.

.