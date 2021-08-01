DU Admissions 2021 for UG Courses Begin Tomorrow: Documents Needed to Apply

The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the application process for its various undergraduate courses tomorrow, August 2. Students who want to apply can do so on its official portal of DU. The varsity has also released the admission brochure for the academic year 2021-22.

Admission to the UG programmes will be given on a merit basis. The ‘best of four’ marks obtained by students in class 12 will be the basis for the cut-off. For all the colleges under DU, there will be only one admission form and not separately this year. Candidates will not have to fill any other form except for the “Registration-cum-Application” form.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed to apply

Before the application-cum-registration form is released, here is a list of documents they students must keep ready before applying:

— Scanned copy of a passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

— Self-attested copy of the class 12 mark sheet

— Class 12 provisional/original certificate

— Character certificate from the institution last attended

— Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college last attended

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable

— OBC certificate, if applicable

— EWS Certificate, if applicable

— Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates, if applicable

— Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language up to class 10

— Scanned copy of online registration form of university with university centralised registration number

While the application form for admissions to the UG courses will be one, if candidates want to apply for more than one programme, they will have to pay separate registration fees.

Most UG courses admissions will be merit-based, however, for some courses, the varsity will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy, the admissions will be through DUET 2021. The exam will be held online. The dates of the entrance exams are yet to be announced.

