DU Admissions 2021 Registrations Begin for PG Courses: Documents Needed, How to Apply

The Delhi University will begin the admission process for the various post-graduate, MPhil and PhD programmes from today, July 26 onwards. Interested students will have to register themselves online on the official portal of varsity by August 21.

The candidates willing to apply for more than one PG programme will be required to fill one registration form but pay separate registration fees for each of the programmes. However, candidates applying for MPhil/PhD programmes will have to fill a common registration form.

The varsity in its official statement, also stated that the entrance test (DUET-2021) for all post-graduate programmes, and MPhil/PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The dates for DUET will be announced soon. This year, the university is also planning to increase the test centres for DUET.

DU PG Admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the URL of the official portal of Delhi University

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage of the varsity, click on ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.

Step 3: Next, click on the registration tab

Step 4: Enter the required details to complete the DU PG registration process

Step 5: Save the user id and password and re-login using the registered credentials to fill in the application form.

Step 6: Key in the required details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee for DU PG admission 2021.

Step 6: Submit and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Documents needed to fill in DU PG admission form

Applicants will need the scanned copy of the following documents

— Recent passport size photograph

— Signature

— Aadhar Card

— Age proof i.e, matriculation or class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Qualifying exam mark sheet

The varsity will also launch a separate portal for hassle-free admission. A webinar will also be conducted before the launch of the application portal to give more information on the DU PG Admission 2021 process. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on DU PG Admission 2021.

