DU Admissions 2021: Over 64,000 Students Register on Day 1, Competition to be Tougher

DU Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) has received 64,994 applications within 24 hours of opening its admissions portal. The varsity had started the application-cum-registration process on August 3 at around 8 pm. Till 5 pm on August 3, as many as 64994 students applied for UG courses. Officials at the admissions branch informed that more than 8,000 applications were received within the first two hours of opening the portal.

Last year about 3.5 lakh students had applied for nearly 70,000 seats available across colleges and universities in the varsity. Due to the high number of applicants and a high number of 90+ scorers applying at the varsity the cut-off for over three courses was recorded at 100%. This year, officials claim that the number of applications can remain as high as last year considering many students who would have applied for foreign colleges are considered Indian varsities now due to travel restrictions.

To make matters worse, the number of 95% scores has increased in CBSE this year. In other boards too not only has the number of top scorers increased but an unprecedented high number of students have passed class 12 with most boards declaring 99% or 100% pass percentage. This can increase the competition not only in Delhi University but also across colleges in India.

DU has also received 76160 applications for postgraduate courses, 10,835 applications for MPhil and PhD courses till August 3, 5 pm. The application process for all courses and colleges is open at du.a.cin or at uod.admissions.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31.

From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET. It is already held for all PG courses. DUET is an entrance exam for admission to Delhi University conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admissions to most of the UG courses will continue to be based on the merit of marks obtained by students in class 12. DU calculates merit based on best of four marks obtained in class 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here