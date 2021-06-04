DU Admission 2021: Registration Process Likely To Begin on 15 July

The University of Delhi (DU), is likely to commence its registration process for ungraduate admissions from 15 July 2021, said PC Joshi, University's acting Vice-Chancellor, on Thursday, 3 June.

PC Joshi further told PTI that admission will be conducted on the basis of merit.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam, for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," he said.

Also Read: DU to Admit Based on Board Results, JNU to Postpone Admissions

CUCET is a common entrance test for admission to various undergraduate courses at Central Universities. It was proposed by Ministry of Education as a part of National Education Policy 2020. However, as mentioned above, the final decision regarding happening of CUCET this year is still awaited.

Although many boards including CBSE and CISCE have cancelled their Class-12 board exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, but many of them are yet to take the final decision.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admissions, DU said that registrations are tentatively going to begin from 15 July. It is expected that most of the boards will take a decision and declare results by then.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams – What’s Happening With State Boards?

. Read more on Education by The Quint.DU Admission 2021: Registration Process Likely To Begin on 15 JulyHemkunt Foundation SOS: Unidentified Goons Tear Down COVID Centre . Read more on Education by The Quint.