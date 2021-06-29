DST partners with Intel to launch initiative to advance research in deep tech in India

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and Intel India on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind initiative that will enable Indians to pursue industry-relevant research in the areas of deep technologies.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) said the initiative, called 'Fund for Industrial Research Engagement' (FIRE), will help increase research opportunities in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), platform systems, circuits and architecture, Internet of Things (IoT), materials and devices, security, and so on from edge to cloud.

'The Indian research community will soon be able to pursue industry-relevant research opportunities in the areas of deep technologies that are novel, transformative, and can have a ground-breaking impact on a national scale,' the DST said.

The FIRE programme is a joint government-and-industry initiative with a co-funding mechanism to promote innovative technology solutions and strengthen academic research through collaboration with key research and development (R&D) organisations in India.

Having been conceived in collaboration with Intel India, it is also being extended to other industry members, which would increase its impact and reach, the DST said.

SERB is a body under the DST.

'It is our vision to promote research in the upcoming critical areas of science and engineering with public-private partnerships as elaborated in the draft Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021,' said DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma at the launch.

Sandeep Verma, Secretary, SERB, emphasised that SERB-FIRE promises to bring support for strong ideations, especially in futuristic S&T thematic areas, and aims to bring expertise in academia and industry together with a new model of cooperation.

'SERB-Intel collaboration will be an excellent opportunity for the scientists to join hands with Intel and together create a stimulating atmosphere for research in science and engineering. There is a synergy that could be built upon through this programme which would be governed by industry-specific problems,' he said.

Jitendra Chaddah, Country Manager, Global Supply Chain, Intel India, said FIRE is a one-of-its-kind collaborative initiative that aims to transform the culture of research in India and strengthen the technology ecosystem.

This is a critical programme that will lead to impactful research outcomes in key technology areas such as AI, ML, cloud, edge, and security at the national and global scale, he said.

As the next step, the FIRE programme will share a request for proposal (RFP) and invite the Indian research community to submit research proposals. PTI PR SMN