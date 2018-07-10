DSport to live telecast Hero Challenge golf meet in India

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The 2018 edition of Hero Challenge, the fast and fun night golf contest, will be telecast live across India on DSport, it was announced on Tuesday.

Golf fans across the country will be able to catch the live telecast of the exciting contest on DSport, a sports TV channel launched by Discovery Communications India, ahead of the Scottish Open.

A strong line-up of marquee golfers such as Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Johnston and India's

rising star Shubhankar Sharma will vie for the top honours, among others, at the Hero Challenge

at this year's Scottish Open.

Since the inaugural Hero Challenge was hosted at the British Masters in 2016, the contest has

become very popular with players and spectators alike.

After the successful debut for the night-golf event, Hero MotoCorp -- the world's largest

manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters -- reaffirmed its commitment to innovation on the

European Tour by extending the Hero Challenge by another three years.

However, this will be first time that fans and enthusiast in India will be able to watch live footage of the contest.

--IANS

gau/sed