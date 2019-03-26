DSPORT to broadcast Hero Indian Open 2019

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Discovery Communications' sports channel DSPORT will broadcast the Hero Indian Open 2019, the biggest National Open golf championship in India, slated to be held from March 28-31 at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by both the Asian Tour and the prestigious European Tour, besides the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The event will see participation from the top Indian professional golfers like Shubhankar Sharma and former champion Anirban Lahiri, who will lead the field for India.

Other Indian golfers expected to be seen in action are former champion S.S.P. Chawrasia, besides Shiv Kapur, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi.

Top international golfers who can be seen in action at the annual flagship event include last year's runner-up Andrew Johnston, Maybank Championship 2019 winner Australian Golfer Scott Hend and four-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger.

--IANS

kk/mr